Gauhati University Announces Semester Exams Dates

The Gauhati University has announced the dates for its semester examinations on its official website www.gauhati.ac.in. The dates have been announced for courses under four streams including BA, BSc, BCom and BVocational.

The semester examinations will tentatively begin on April 20, 2021. The exams will be conducted for first, third and fifth semester students. The exams will be conducted in offline mode.

As per the officials, the University is only giving tentative dates for the exams while the full examination date sheet will be released later.

The Gauhati University will be soon releasing the dates for registration for semester examinations. The registrations are expected to begin for the first semester students in online mode.

The students have been asked to track the official website for further details.