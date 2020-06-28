Gauhati University Admission 2020: No Common Entrance Test For PG, Online Admission From July 15

GU Admission: Fees Waived, Online Admission From July 15

The Gauhati University, or GU, will open the online admission portal on July 15 for the students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in the university or in the affiliated institutions. The common entrance tests held for admission to the PG courses are cancelled for the academic session 2020-21 “keeping in view the present situation”.

Students seeking admission to GU and the affiliated colleges can apply online at the GU admission portal from 5 PM of July 15. However, necessary documents including marksheets and certificates can be uploaded later.

Details of admission and other relevant information regarding eligibility criteria to respective departments are provided in the official website of GU -- www.gauhati.ac.in.

A GU statement issued in this regard said except the application fee of Rs 250, all fees relating to admission into different PG courses of the university departments and the affiliated colleges of the university for the 2020-21 session has been waived off.

The GU statement further added, 80 percent of the total intake will be reserved for those students who have cleared their undergraduate level exams from GU and the remaining 20 percent will be reserved for students of other universities. Candidates under the Economically Weaker sections will be provided 10 percent reservation from the unreserved category.