GATE 2021: Candidates can access the results at official website gate.iitb.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2021 results have been announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. The GATE candidates can login into GOAPS to access their GATE score card. The GATE 2021 scorecard will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of result.

The GATE 2021 scorecard contains information including candidates’ name, marks scored, all India rank, cut-off marks, category rank, and qualifying marks.

Steps to access GATE 2021 result

Step 1 Visit the official website gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2 Login to GATE online portal ‘GOAPS’ using enrollment number and password

Step 2 The candidates will be directed to GATE score card

Step 4 Take a print out of GATE score card 2021 for further use

GATE 2021 was held for 27 Subjects on February 6, 7, 13, 14 with additional days on 5 and 12.

The candidates can check the GATE cut-off on the result window itself.

GATE Counselling Process

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be required to apply separately for the counselling process. The counselling for admission to IITs will be through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). The schedule for the counselling process will be notified soon.