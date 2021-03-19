GATE Result Expected On March 22; Know How Marks Are Calculated

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE result expected on March 22

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering result (GATE result) is expected to be announced on March 22. When announced, candidates will be able to check their results using the GOAPS portal link available on the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. To access the GATE result, candidates have to login with their credentials. The aptitude test held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 was conducted in online computer-based mode at designated centres across the country.

GATE is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). GATE is held in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. IIT Bombay administered GATE 2021 this year.

GATE 2021: How Marks Are Calculated

GATE 2021 question paper comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type questions (NATs). All the questions carried one or two marks in most of the papers and sections. However, only for the MCQs, negative marks were cut for marking wrong answers.

For each incorrect answer to a one-mark question in MCQs, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marks question two-third marks will be deducted.

GATE Score = Marks Secured for Correct Responses – Negative Marks for Wrong Responses