GATE result announced for MTech candidates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2021. The result has been uploaded on the GOAPS portal which can be downloaded by using registered login credentials at gate.iitb.ac.in. The GATE 2021 scorecard will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of result. The final answer keys were released on March 17, 2021.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now

Over nine lakh candidates had registered for the exam and over XX lakh appeared for the exams which were held in the month of February.

The GATE 2021 scorecard contains information including candidates’ name, marks scored, all India rank, cut-off marks, category rank, and qualifying marks.

GATE 2021 was held for 27 Subjects on February 6, 7, 13, 14 with additional days on 5 and 12. It is an entrance exam for admission to MTech programmes for IITs, IISc, and other institutes. It is also an entry gateway to PSU jobs.

This year, several changes were introduced to GATE including the introduction of two new papers – ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences).

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be required to apply separately for the counselling process. The counselling for admission to IITs will be through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). The schedule for the counselling process will be notified soon.