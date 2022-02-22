GATE Result 2022 On This Date; Answer Key Released At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Monday released answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The window to challenge the answer keys opened today and it will be available till February 25. After reviewing feedback submitted by the candidates, IIT Kharagpur will announce GATE 2022 result on the official website.

GATE 2022 result date is March 17 and scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21.

IIT Kharagpur is also expected to published the final answer key on the result day. To challenge the provisional answer key, candidates need to pay Rs 500 for each question. Here are the steps they need to follow.

How To Challenge GATE 2022 Answer Key

Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal.

Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab.

Pay the required fee.

Enter the question number

Justification for the objection has to be provided in a maximum of 500 characters.

Attach the required supporting documents.

To calculate GATE score using the provisional answer key, candidates can follow this formula:

GATE 2022 score = total marks secured for correct answers – negative marks for wrong answers.

Candidates should note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) have negative marking. No marks will be deducted for wrong answers to Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQs and NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.

For each incorrect answer to a question carrying one mark, one third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted.