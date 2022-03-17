GATE 2022 Result Releasing Today On Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here's How To Download Score Card

  • Home
GATE Result 2022: GATE results will be available on the official website of IIT Kharagpur-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for download from March 21

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 8:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

Download GATE 2022 scorecard at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result on Thursday, March 17. The GATE results will be available on the official website of IIT Kharagpur-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, once released. However, the GATE 2022 score cards will be available for download from March 21.

Along with the results, IIT Kharagpur is expected to publish the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

GATE 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link
  3. Enter the login credentials
  4. Submit and download GATE result.

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2022

  • Go to the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password.
  • After logging in, click on the tab to download answer keys.
  • Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.
