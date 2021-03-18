Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in GATE 2021 result will be announced at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE result 2021: The final answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 was released yesterday and the result of the exam is expected to be announced on March 22, according to the information on the official website. Candidates can download the final answer keys and the question papers of all the subjects of GATE 2021 from gate.iitb.ac.in. GATE results will be calculated based on the final answer keys. When announced, candidates will be able to check their results using the GOAPS portal link available on the official website. They will have to login with their credentials to check GATE result 2021.

Over 8 lakh students take the GATE exam every year. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay administered this year’s exam.

The aptitude test was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 with additional days on February 5 and 12.

How to check GATE 2021 result

Step 1: After the official announcement of GATE result 2021, go to gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Submit and download GATE result.

How to calculate GATE score with final answer keys

GATE score = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) the negative marks. There is no negative mark in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The MCQs carry both 1 mark and 2 marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-mark question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted.

About GATE

GATE is a national-level examination in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other Government scholarships or assistantships.

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Government of India organisations have used GATE scores to shortlist candidates for employment in the past.