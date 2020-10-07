GATE Registration 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form; Register Online At Gate.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the online GATE 2021 application window today, October 7. Candidates fulfilling the required GATE 2021 eligibility criteria can apply online at gate.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay will also allow candidates to submit their GATE 2021 application forms till October 12 with the payment of a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science can apply for GATE 2021. GATE is held in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee)

GATE 2021 application forms can also be edited after the registration process gets over. IIT Bombay will open the facility to correct the mistakes on the already filled GATE 2021 application form between October 28 to November 13. IIT Bombay has scheduled GATE 2021 on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

GATE 2021 Registration Steps

Visit gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link and complete the registration process

Fill GATE 2021 application form

Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay GATE registration fee

Preview the filled GATE application form 2021

Submit the GATE 2021 application form

GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates qualifying undergraduate degree in engineering or technology or postgraduate degree in any relevant science subject are eligible for GATE 2021. The exam conducting body, this year, has also made candidates in pre-final or final-year of their qualifying degree eligible to apply for GATE 2021.