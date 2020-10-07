  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE Registration 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form; Register Online At Gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE Registration 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form; Register Online At Gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021: IIT Bombay will close the GATE 2021 application window today. Candidates eligible for GATE 2021 can register online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 8:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2021 Registration Portal To Reopen On October 28 For Choosing Exam City
GATE 2021 Application Dates Extended: Register Online Till October 7
GATE Registration 2021 Last Day Tomorrow; Check How To Fill Application Form
GATE 2021: Admission Portal Opens; Register Online Till October 7
CCMT 2020: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins, Check At Ccmt.nic.in
IIT GATE 2021 Registration Date Announced, Apply From September 14
GATE Registration 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form; Register Online At Gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE Registration 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form; Register Online At Gate.iitb.ac.in
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the online GATE 2021 application window today, October 7. Candidates fulfilling the required GATE 2021 eligibility criteria can apply online at gate.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay will also allow candidates to submit their GATE 2021 application forms till October 12 with the payment of a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science can apply for GATE 2021. GATE is held in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee)

GATE 2021 application forms can also be edited after the registration process gets over. IIT Bombay will open the facility to correct the mistakes on the already filled GATE 2021 application form between October 28 to November 13. IIT Bombay has scheduled GATE 2021 on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

GATE 2021 Registration Steps

  • Visit gate.iitb.ac.in

  • Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link and complete the registration process

  • Fill GATE 2021 application form

  • Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

  • Pay GATE registration fee

  • Preview the filled GATE application form 2021

  • Submit the GATE 2021 application form

GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates qualifying undergraduate degree in engineering or technology or postgraduate degree in any relevant science subject are eligible for GATE 2021. The exam conducting body, this year, has also made candidates in pre-final or final-year of their qualifying degree eligible to apply for GATE 2021.

Click here for more Education News
GATE last date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government School Students Struggling To Pay CBSE Exam Fees
Delhi Government School Students Struggling To Pay CBSE Exam Fees
99 Navodaya Vidyalayas Being Constructed In Backward, Minority Dominated Areas: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
99 Navodaya Vidyalayas Being Constructed In Backward, Minority Dominated Areas: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
JEE Advanced 2020: Playing Table Tennis Helped Me To De-Stress, Says Topper Chirag Falor
JEE Advanced 2020: Playing Table Tennis Helped Me To De-Stress, Says Topper Chirag Falor
NCERT Textbooks To Be Available In Indian Sign Language
NCERT Textbooks To Be Available In Indian Sign Language
Online Application For Delhi University Hostel Accommodation Starts Tomorrow
Online Application For Delhi University Hostel Accommodation Starts Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................