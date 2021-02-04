Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in IIT GATE 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct GATE 2021 from February 5 to 14, 2021 as a centre-based exam. For the benefit of students, IIT Bombay has released GATE 2021 exam day instructions on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. As the exam is being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates will have to follow these guidelines while appearing in GATE 2021. The institute had previously released GATE hall tickets. Candidates who are yet to download their admit cards can visit the GOAPS portal and login with their enrolment ID or email and password.

GATE admit card 2021: Direct link

Click on the link below to download GATE admit card

GATE hall ticket download 2021

Over 9 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam this year. Following are the exam day instructions for candidates:

GATE 2021 instructions for candidates

Candidates will have to reach their GATE exam centres one hour before the commencement of exam. While standing at the entrance gate, follow the rope queues and floor marks. If a candidate’s body temperature is above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, he or she will have to take the exam at an isolation area within the GATE exam centre. Candidates will be allowed to wear masks, gloves and carry personal hand sanitizer, pen, admit card, water in a transparent bottle and other exam related documents to the exam hall. When the exam is over, leave the venue in an orderly manner. Drop admit card, rough pad or scribble pad on the dropbox provided at the exam centre. Maintain social distancing at all times.

GATE 2021 will have two changes – introduction of two new subjects and relaxation of the GATE 2021 eligibility criteria.

With the introduction of the two new subjects in GATE – Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XS), the total number of subjects has increased to 27.