IIT Bombay releases GATE answer key

The Indian Institute of Bombay has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021 answer key today at its official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in. The MTech candidates can check and download the answer key by logging into GATE portal. IIT Bombay had earlier released the preliminary GATE answer keys.

GATE answer key consists of the correct responses against the question numbers to help the candidates evaluate their performance in the entrance examination. The GATE result will be released on March 22.

Steps to check GATE answer key 2021

Step 1: Visit the website- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘final answer key’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Final answer key will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Calculate GATE score using answer key

The main formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key is total marks = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have the negative marking and there will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The MCQ are of both 1 marks and 2 marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted.

The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks so calculate the score accordingly.

The engineering entrance exam was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 with additional days on 5 and 12.