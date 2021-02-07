GATE 2021 Exam Analysis For Second Shift Papers

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has conducted the second shift papers for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021 for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutions. The papers were held from 3 pm to 6 pm in computer-based mode at the designated examination centres.GATE candidates appeared for Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Petroleum Engineering (PE), Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), Statistics (ST) and Production and Industrial Engineering (PI).

Read More|| GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Electrical Engineering Paper Was Moderately Difficult

GATE candidates found most of the papers moderately difficult, as reported by the Careers 360.

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

The GATE 2021 candidates found the Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) moderately difficult. The questions were asked from Digital Circuit, Control System, Signals, Analog, Networks, EMTL, EDC and VLSI. The paper had more Numerical Aptitude Test (NAT) questions while there were no Multiple Select Questions (MSQ). A question was asked from integrating factors.

The questions asked from the new topics were found to be easier.

Answer key for GATE ECE paper

Petroleum Engineering (PE)

The candidates found the paper a bit lengthy but the difficult level was said to be low.

Environmental Science and Engineering (ES)

GATE ES paper was found to be from easy to difficult by the candidates. This paper was newly introduced in the GATE entrance exam 2021.

Statistics (ST)

GATE question paper for Statistics was moderately difficult.

Production and Industrial Engineering (PI)

PI paper was also said to be moderately difficult.

GATE 2021 candidates

A total of 1,22,029 candidates registered for the February 7 shift 1 papers and 1,23,78 candidates registered for the February 7 shift 2 papers. In total 8,82,684 candidates have registered for the BTech entrance examination.

GATE 2021 expected cutoff

GATE 2021 candidates will have to touch the cutoff marks to qualify the examination and proceed towards the next stage. The GATE cut-off will be declared after checking the exam papers.

As per the previous years’ trends, the GATE 2021 expected cutoff for the unreserved categories is-

Electronics and Communication Engineering - 28.8

Production and Industrial Engineering- 36.6

Statistics- 25

Petroleum Engineering- 39.8