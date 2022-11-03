GATE Exam 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shuttertstock GATE 2023 application form correction will begins tomorrow.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application form correction process from tomorrow, November 4, 2022. To make the necessary change in the form candidates need to visit the GATE 2023 official website at- gate.iitk.ac.in. The correction window will remain open for making changes till November 11.

Applicants need to pay a fee per change made to the GATE 2023 application form. Candidates should note that there will be no refund of any fee, other than for multiple transactions. To make corrections in the GATE 2023 application form candidates need to use their enrollment ID or email address, and password.

Candidates can make changes in their name, date of birth, gender, category, address, college details, details of parents or guardians, exam paper, additional exam paper, existing paper and exam city in the GATE 2023 application form.

GATE 2023 Application Form: Steps To Make Corrections