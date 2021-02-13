GATE CS 2021 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: “Moderate To Difficult”, Say Students

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Computer Science paper has ended. The GATE 2021 CS Slot 2 between 3 pm and 6 pm held for shortlisting candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE) had Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type Questions (NAT). The questions, as per students’ analysis, were of “moderate to difficult level”. The GATE CS paper, as per students associated with GradeUp, had tough questions in the second shift as compared to the morning shift.

“The cut-off for GATE Computer Science is expected to range between 25 and 28,” MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, GradeUp said. Mr Ramesh further added that the Theory of Computation had the maximum weightage with seven questions.

GATE 2021 CS Exam: Analysis of Slot 2 Paper

The overall level of GATE CS exam was difficult

The number of NAT questions were 14

Engineering Maths and General Aptitude were Moderate

Theory of Computation subject carried the highest weightage

Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 13 in number. The difficulty level was Moderate

GATE 2021 CS Slot 2: Section-Wise Analysis





Topics Weightage Level Algorithms 3 Easy Data Structures 3 Easy Computer Organisation 5 Moderate Digital Logic 4 Easy Computer Networks 6 Moderate Theory of Computation 7 Moderate Database 6 Difficult Compiler Design 4 Difficult Operating Systems 5 Moderate Discrete Mathematics 6 Easy Engineering Mathematics 6 Difficult General Aptitude 10 Easy



