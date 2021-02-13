GATE CS 2021 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: “Moderate To Difficult”, Say Students

  • Home
GATE 2021 Computer Science: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) CS paper held today between 3 pm and 6 pm had moderate to difficult level questions. IIT Bombay conducted the GATE Computer Science (CS) paper today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 13, 2021 7:30 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Computer Science paper has ended. The GATE 2021 CS Slot 2 between 3 pm and 6 pm held for shortlisting candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE) had Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type Questions (NAT). The questions, as per students’ analysis, were of “moderate to difficult level”. The GATE CS paper, as per students associated with GradeUp, had tough questions in the second shift as compared to the morning shift.

“The cut-off for GATE Computer Science is expected to range between 25 and 28,” MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, GradeUp said. Mr Ramesh further added that the Theory of Computation had the maximum weightage with seven questions.

GATE 2021 CS Exam: Analysis of Slot 2 Paper

  • The overall level of GATE CS exam was difficult
  • The number of NAT questions were 14
  • Engineering Maths and General Aptitude were Moderate
  • Theory of Computation subject carried the highest weightage

  • Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 13 in number. The difficulty level was Moderate

GATE 2021 CS Slot 2: Section-Wise Analysis


Topics

Weightage

Level

Algorithms

3

Easy

Data Structures

3

Easy

Computer Organisation

5

Moderate

Digital Logic

4

Easy

Computer Networks

6

Moderate

Theory of Computation

7

Moderate

Database

6

Difficult

Compiler Design

4

Difficult

Operating Systems

5

Moderate

Discrete Mathematics

6

Easy

Engineering Mathematics

6

Difficult

General Aptitude

10

Easy


