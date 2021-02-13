GATE CS 2021 Exam Today; Check Paper Pattern, Guidelines

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, will conduct the GATE CS 2021 exam in two shifts (CS-1 and CS-2) on February 13 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 am and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam of other subject-papers including Mathematics (MA), Biotechnology (BT), Chemical Engineering (CH), Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF), Engineering Sciences (XE) and Life Sciences (XL) will also be held today.

GATE 2021 Exam Guidelines:

·Candidates will have to write their name and registration number on the scribble pad before they start using it.

·Candidates will be able to log in 20 minutes before the GATE 2021 exam starts to read the guidelines and instructions. The candidates will not be permitted to start answering till the stipulated time.

·Items allowed at exam centres are- masks, gloves, personal hand sanitiser, pen, admit card, transparent water bottle and other exam related documents.

·After the exam is over, candidates will be allowed to move out in an orderly manner. One candidate at a time.

·Candidates must drop the GATE 2021 admit card in the box kept at the exit.

·Volunteers will be present along the exit paths to ensure the social distancing is maintained.

GATE 2021: Exam Pattern

·GATE 2021 exam will be conducted for three hours.

·As per the GATE exam pattern 2021, there will be two types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Numerical Answer Type Questions (NAT). In the case of MCQs, candidates will have to choose one answer from the four options provided.

·For NAT questions, candidates will have to enter the correct answer through the virtual keyboard.