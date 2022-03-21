GATE COAP 2022 Registration Begins At Coap.iitb.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE COAP 2022 registration begins at coap.iitb.ac.in.

GATE COAP 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has started online registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022. Candidates who wish to get admission into IITs, IISc Bangalore, and Public Sector Units (PSU's) based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result can register through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the institutes participating or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU).

Candidates are also required to apply separately to the respective Institute for MTech admission along with COAP 2022. The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in COAP portal.

GATE COAP 2022: How to register

Go to the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link.

Enter all the required details such as your name, date of birth, GATE score.

Upon successful registration, aspirants will receive the login information on their registered mobile number.

Login using the login ID and password and verify the details.

Apply to the institutes in which you desire admission from the institute official website.

GATE COAP 2022 Registration: Direct Link