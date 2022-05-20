  • Home
GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay To Declare Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

GATE COAP 2022: Once declared, candidates will be able to check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 1 seat allotment through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 20, 2022 11:50 am IST

GATE COAP 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE COAP 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will announce the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, May 20. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 1 seat allotment through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in.

After the result is announced, GATE COAP candidates can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. Aspirants will have to select one of the available options for COAP round 1 seat allotment before May 22.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). Candidates must note that the participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in the COAP portal.

ALSO READ | Students Can Now Pursue IIT Madras's Computer Science Without JEE Advanced

GATE COAP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official portal- coap.iitb.ac.in.
  • Enter the valid ID and password to login.
  • Click on the "Seat Allotment" link.
  • The GATE COAP 2022 allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Select one of the available options- “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait” and “Reject”.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
