  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Declares Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Declares Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

GATE COAP Result 2022: To access the GATE COAP result, aspirants will need to enter their login ID and password. The last date to accept the GATE COAP allotment offered for round 3 is June 5.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 3:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay To Declare Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
GATE COAP 2022 Registration Begins At Coap.iitb.ac.in; Here's How To Apply
GATE 2021 Counselling Begins Today
GATE COAP 2020: Round 3 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 25
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18
Live
CGSOS Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Declares Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
GATE COAP 2022 round 3 allotment result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE COAP Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has announced the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today, June 3. Candidates can check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 3 seat allotment through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in. To access the GATE COAP result, aspirants will need to enter their login ID and password. The last date to accept the GATE COAP allotment offered for round 3 is June 5.

It must be noted that the GATE COAP candidates can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. If any candidate has already used retain and wait option on the same offer twice earlier, then such aspirants will not be able to choose that option during the round 3 seat allotment.

The COAP is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in the IIT Bombay's COAP portal.

GATE COAP 2022: How To Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official portal- coap.iitb.ac.in.
  • Enter the valid ID and password to log in.
  • Now, click on the link that read, "Seat Allotment".
  • Your COAP 2022 allotment result will appear on the screen.
  • Select one of the available options- “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait”.
Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGSOS Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
Live | CGSOS Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
West Bengal WBCHSE To Announce Uccha Madhyamik 12th Result 2022 On June 10
West Bengal WBCHSE To Announce Uccha Madhyamik 12th Result 2022 On June 10
Indian-American Eighth-Grader Harini Logan Crowned 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion
Indian-American Eighth-Grader Harini Logan Crowned 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Out) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Toppers List, Scorecards
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Out) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Toppers List, Scorecards
UPMSP Results 2022: Over 51 Lakh Students Await Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Results
UPMSP Results 2022: Over 51 Lakh Students Await Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................