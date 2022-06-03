GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Declares Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE COAP 2022 round 3 allotment result declared

GATE COAP Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has announced the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today, June 3. Candidates can check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 3 seat allotment through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in. To access the GATE COAP result, aspirants will need to enter their login ID and password. The last date to accept the GATE COAP allotment offered for round 3 is June 5.

It must be noted that the GATE COAP candidates can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. If any candidate has already used retain and wait option on the same offer twice earlier, then such aspirants will not be able to choose that option during the round 3 seat allotment.

The COAP is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in the IIT Bombay's COAP portal.

GATE COAP 2022: How To Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result