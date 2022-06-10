GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Announces Round 4 Seat Allotment Result

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE COAP 2022 round 4 allotment result declared

GATE COAP Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the GATE Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 4 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their round 4 seat allotment result for GATE COAP 2022 through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in. Aspirants will need to enter their login ID and password to access the GATE COAP result. The last date to accept the GATE COAP allotment offered for round 4 is June 12.

The GATE COAP candidates can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. If any applicant has already selected retain and wait option on the same offer twice earlier, then such aspirants will not be able to choose that option during the round 4 seat allotment.

GATE COAP 2022: How To Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official GATE COAP portal- coap.iitb.ac.in.

Enter the valid ID and password to log in.

Click on the "Seat Allotment" link

Your COAP 2022 allotment result will appear on the screen.

Select one of the available options- “Accept and Freeze”, “Retain and Wait”, “Reject and Wait”.

The IIT Bombay will announce the GATE COAP 2022 round 5 allotment on June 17. Candidates will be able to accept the offers made in COAP round 5 is June 19.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal is a platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in the IIT Bombay's COAP portal.