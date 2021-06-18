GATE COAP 2021: Round 4 Seat Allotment Offers Released

GATE COAP round 4 seat allotment result announced

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), coordinating institute of the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), has announced the round 4 of seat allotment result. Students can access the status of seat allotment at the official website of COAP -- coap.iitd.ac.in. Those satisfied with the round 4 seat allotment can confirm their decision of accepting their seats.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the institutes participating or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU).

For applicants, accepting the seat can login to the institute’s website, verify documents and pay the admission fee within the stipulated date. However, applicants who do not want to accept the allotted seat can participate in further rounds of COAP counselling.

The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in COAP portal.

How To Check GATE COAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result