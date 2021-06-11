GATE COAP 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment Offers Released, Confirm By June 13

GATE COAP Round 3 seat allotment result declared

The coordinating institute of the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the third round of seat allotment result. Registered students can access the status of seat allotment at the official website of COAP -- coap.iitd.ac.in. Applicants satisfied with the round 3 seat allotment can confirm their decision of accepting their seats by June 13.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or COAP, is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU).

Candidates who accept the seat can login to the institute’s website, verify documents and pay the requisite fee within the stipulated date. However, students who do not want to accept the allotted seat can participate in further rounds of COAP counselling.

The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in COAP portal.

How To Check GATE COAP Round 3 Seat Allotment