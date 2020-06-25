GATE COAP 2020: Round 3 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 25

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE COAP round 3 results released

The coordinating institute of the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, has announced round-three results. Candidates who are interested in taking up the offers should do so by June 25. Registered candidates can access the seat allotment offer through the official website of COAP -- coap.iitm.ac.in. Candidates will have the option of deciding whether to accept the offers till June 18 by 12 pm. The COAP 2020 Information Brochure also provides a tentative schedule for the upcoming main counselling rounds and the additional four online rounds.

Interested candidates should verify documents and pay the requisite fee within the stipulated date. However, students who do not want to accept the allotted seat can continue on to the further rounds of COAP counselling. This year, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NPCIL will not be taking part in any of the rounds.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or COAP, is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). In 2019, 21 institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras and a PSU NPCIL came together and participated in COAP for filling their MTech seats or job vacancies.