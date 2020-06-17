  • Home
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18

The COAP co-ordinating institute, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has declared the round-two seat allotment result for admission to MTech programmes in the participating institutions or job offers at public sector undertakings.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The coordinating institute of the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, has announced round-two results. Registered candidates can access the seat allotment offer through the official website of COAP -- coap.iitm.ac.in. Candidates will have the option of deciding whether to accept the offers till June 18 by 12 pm. The COAP 2020 Information Brochure also provides a tentative schedule for the upcoming main counselling rounds and the additional four online rounds. The COAP official website also informed that IIT Mandi will be participating in the COAP 2020 from round 3 onwards.

Candidates who are willing to accept the offer can login to the institute’s website, verify documents and pay the requisite fee within the stipulated date. However, students who do not want to accept the allotted seat can continue on to the further rounds of COAP counselling.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or COAP, is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). In 2019, twenty one institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras and a PSU NPCIL came together and participated in COAP for filling their MTech seats or job vacancies.

