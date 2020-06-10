GATE COAP 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Offers Out, Confirm By June 11

The coordinating institute of the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, has announced the round-one seat allotment result. Registered students can access the status of seat allotment at the official website of COAP -- coap.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who are satisfied with the round 1 seat allotment can confirm their decision of accepting their seats till June 11. The COAP 2020 Information Brochure also provides a tentative schedule for the upcoming main counselling rounds and the additional four online rounds. Candidates can confirm for the next round of seat allotment by June 18

Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or COAP, is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the participating institutes or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). In 2019, twenty one institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras and a PSU NPCIL came together and participated in COAP for filling their MTech seats or job vacancies.

GATE COAP 2020 And MTech Seats

Registration for COAP 2020 is open. Interested candidates who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, with a valid score from 2018, 2019 or 2020 can register online to participate in the upcoming seat allotment rounds. The students have to register for the COAP 2020 counselling and also apply at the institute where admission is sought.

There will be a total of five rounds of COAP 2020 counselling with additional four additional rounds: Round A, B, C and D.

Tentative Schedule for Main Rounds and Additional Rounds

Round Numbers Tentative Dates For Confirmation Round No 1 June 11, 2020 Round No 2 June 17-18, 2020 Round No 3 June 24-25, 2020 Round No 4 July 1-2, 2020 Round No 5 July 8-9, 2020 Round A July 15-16, 2020 Round B July 22-23, 2020 Round C July 29-30, 2020 Round D August 5-6, 2020

Candidates who accept the seat in any round can login to the institute’s website, verify documents and pay the requisite fee within the stipulated date. However, students who do not want to accept the allotted seat can participate in further rounds of COAP counselling.

The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in COAP portal.