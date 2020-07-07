  • Home
GATE COAP 2020: IIT Madras Releases Round 4 Seat Allotment Offers

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, has announced that the seat allotment offers for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or GATE COAP round 4, will be open from July 7 to July 8, 2020.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 1:53 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On July 6, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, released seat allotment offers on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Common Offer Acceptance Portal, or GATE COAP, round 4. According to the latest notification, GATE COAP round 4 seat allotment process will start from today, July 7 and end on July 8, at 11:55 pm.

Candidates will have the option to “accept and freeze”, “retain and wait” or “reject and wait” offers made in the round 4 seat allotment.

However, the “retain and wait” option will not be available for candidates who have used it twice before on the same programme at the same institute.

“In this round 4, according to COAP rules, candidates are not eligible for retain and wait, if the candidates have already used retain and wait twice on the same programme from the same Institute,” an official statement said.

“However, the candidates are eligible for Retain and Wait on a different programme (either from the same Institute or a different Institute),” the statement added.

According to official information, COAP is a common platform for registered candidates to make “the most preferred choice” for admission to MTech programmes in the participating Indian Institutes of Technology.

The platform also helps in securing job offers from participating Public Sector Units, or PSUs. In 2019, 21 institutes and one PSU participated in the COAP programme for MTech Admissions and filling in job vacancies.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
