GATE Answer Key Released; Result On March 22

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the preliminary answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021 on its website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in. The MTech candidates can access the GATE answer key on the website along with GATE question papers. The answer key will consist of the correct answers against the question numbers which will help the candidates to evaluate their performance in the examination.

Direct link to GATE answer keys

Steps to download GATE answer key

Step 1 Go to the official website

Step 2 Click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3 The GATE answer key 2021 will appear on the display

Step 4 Download the answer key and corresponding questions paper in the form of a PDF file

Calculate GATE score using answer key

The main formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key is total marks = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have the negative marking and there will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The MCQ are of both 1 marks and 2 marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted.

The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks so calculate the score accordingly.

GATE Answer Key Released; What Next

The IIT Bombay will now open the GATE objection window to allow the MTech candidates to raise any objections on the response sheets and the answer key. The authorities will re-evaluate the responses on the basis of the objections and then release the final GATE answer key on March 18. Each objection will cost Rs 500.

In case a challenge is accepted, the candidate will get a full refund of the objection fee after the publication of the final answer key.

IIT Bombay said that, “the question number and answer key/range mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS must be of the published ones and not that of the response sheet of the candidate”.

Steps to challenge GATE answer key

Step 1 Open the GOAPS website

Step 2 Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab

Step 3 Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge)

Step 4 After successful payment, enter the question number who wish to challenge

Step 5 Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates (maximum 500 characters)

Step 6 Attach the required supporting documents before the submission of the objection in the prescribed format.

The final GATE 2021 result will be announced on March 22 based on which the qualifying MTech candidates could apply into the participating institutes.