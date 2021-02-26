GATE Answer Key Expected Soon; Result On March 22

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE answer key by March 2 on its official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in. The MTech candidates can download the GATE answer key to analyse their performance in the entrance exam. The final GATE 2021 result will be announced on March 22.

After the GATE answer key will be released, the candidates can raise objections using the objection window that will be opened from March 2 to March 4 by paying a fee of Rs 500 for every challenge. The candidates will have to attach a proof to justify their claim. Once all the GATE answer key challenges will be resolved, the final merit list will be released.

Steps to check GATE answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website aapsgate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: The question papers and answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the answer key and corresponding questions paper in PDF format.





Calculate GATE score using answer key

The main formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key is total marks = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have the negative marking and there will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The MCQ are of both 1 marks and 2 marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted.

The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks so calculate the score accordingly.

GATE response key

Authorities has release the GATE 2021 response sheet on February 18, 2021. The candidates will have to login to the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal, click on the ‘view response key’ button and then download the GATE response key in the PDF format.