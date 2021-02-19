GATE 2021 Answer Key Release Date Announced; Details Here

GATE 2021 answer key will be released by March 2, 2021. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the GATE official answer key at gate.iitb.ac.in. To download the answer key of GATE 2021, candidates will have to login to the GOAPS portal with their credentials. On February 18, IIT Bombay released GATE response sheets and candidates can check those by logging in to the official website. The answer key will contain correct answers to the questions asked in the exam, which can be used to calculate probable scores.

Along with answer keys, question papers will also be released. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys with a payment of Rs 500 for each question.

The window to challenge GATE answer keys will be available from March 2 to March 4. IIT Bombay will announce GATE 2021 result on March 22.

How to download GATE answer key

After the release of answer keys, visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 1: Click on the answer key download link. It will redirect you to the GOAPS portal login window.

Step 2: Enter your credentials.

Step 3: Login and download the official answer key of GATE 2021.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) was held by IIT Bombay from February 6 to February 14.

According to official information, attendance of all the GATE 2021 papers stood at 78 per cent, which was similar to GATE 2020.

GATE 2021 examination had a total of 27 papers. The exam was conducted as a Computer Based Test.

GATE papers had objective type questions comprising three patterns—Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

As per the marking scheme, there will be negative marking for a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.