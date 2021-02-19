  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2021 Answer Key By March 2, Here’s How To Download

GATE 2021 Answer Key By March 2, Here’s How To Download

GATE 2021 answer key and question papers will be released at the GOAPS 2021 portal by March 2.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 19, 2021 3:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2021 Response Sheet Released; Here’s Direct Link
GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Paper Analysis: Students Find Second Shift Exam “Moderate”
GATE 2021 Entrance Exams Conclude Today; Result On March 22
GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Mechanical Engineering Paper Was Moderate
GATE CS 2021 Slot 2 Exam Analysis: “Moderate To Difficult”, Say Students
GATE 2021 CS Paper Analysis: First Shift Over, Students Find Exam ‘Moderate To Easy’
GATE 2021 Answer Key By March 2, Here’s How To Download
GATE 2021 Answer Key Release Date Announced; Details Here
New Delhi:

GATE 2021 answer key will be released by March 2, 2021. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the GATE official answer key at gate.iitb.ac.in. To download the answer key of GATE 2021, candidates will have to login to the GOAPS portal with their credentials. On February 18, IIT Bombay released GATE response sheets and candidates can check those by logging in to the official website. The answer key will contain correct answers to the questions asked in the exam, which can be used to calculate probable scores.

Along with answer keys, question papers will also be released. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys with a payment of Rs 500 for each question.

The window to challenge GATE answer keys will be available from March 2 to March 4. IIT Bombay will announce GATE 2021 result on March 22.

How to download GATE answer key

After the release of answer keys, visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 1: Click on the answer key download link. It will redirect you to the GOAPS portal login window.

Step 2: Enter your credentials.

Step 3: Login and download the official answer key of GATE 2021.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) was held by IIT Bombay from February 6 to February 14.

According to official information, attendance of all the GATE 2021 papers stood at 78 per cent, which was similar to GATE 2020.

GATE 2021 examination had a total of 27 papers. The exam was conducted as a Computer Based Test.

GATE papers had objective type questions comprising three patterns—Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

As per the marking scheme, there will be negative marking for a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Click here for more Education News
GATE answer key Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2017 GATE Answer Keys
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Opens New Drone Research Centre With Core Funding From Alumni
IIT Roorkee Opens New Drone Research Centre With Core Funding From Alumni
WBJEE 2021 On July 11; Application Process, Eligibility, Paper Pattern
WBJEE 2021 On July 11; Application Process, Eligibility, Paper Pattern
AICTE PG Scholarship Registrations Open, Apply By February 28
AICTE PG Scholarship Registrations Open, Apply By February 28
WBJEE 2021 Registration Begins On February 23, Exam On July 11
WBJEE 2021 Registration Begins On February 23, Exam On July 11
International Mother Language Day: Colleges,Universities In Rajasthan To Organise Programmes In Local Language
International Mother Language Day: Colleges,Universities In Rajasthan To Organise Programmes In Local Language
.......................... Advertisement ..........................