Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in GATE Answer Key 2021: Last Day To Raise Objections Today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the window to challenge the GATE 2021 answer key today. Candidates can challenge GATE answer keys by logging in to the GOAPS portal through the link available on the GATE official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates have been asked to submit their objections with detailed description and proof. The answer keys were released on February 26 and the facility to raise objections started on March 2.

GATE final answer keys will be available around March 18 and the result will be announced on March 22.

“Final answer keys will be published around March 18, 2021, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee. If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after publication of the final answer keys. However, no refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are not accepted,” IIT Bombay had said previously.

Candidates who raise objections will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question. The objections will be checked by a committee. Challenges which are considered correct will be rectified in the final answer key and fee will be refunded.

GATE Answer Key 2021: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Open the official GATE website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key challenge tab.

Step 3: Pay Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge).

Step 4: Enter the question number you want to challenge.

Step 5: Provide justification for the objection in maximum 500 characters.

Step 6: Attach the required supporting documents, if any.

In GATE, only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.