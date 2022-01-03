GATE Admit Card Release Date Postponed; New Date Here

GATE 2022 admit card release delayed, new date here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit card will now be released on January 7. Earlier scheduled to be released today, candidates can now download their admit card from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in from January 7. Candidates will be required to key in their GATE 2022 ID and date of birth to access the admit cards.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Start Now

Recommended: Advance your career with certificate programs from Google, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and more. Know More

Confirming the GATE 2022 admit card release date, a statement on the official website said: "Candidates can download Admit Card from January 07, 2022."

"Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022. Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)," it added.

How To Download GATE Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website– gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, click on the designated GATE 2022 admit card link On the next window, insert GATE 2022 credentials including IDs and date of birth Submit and download the GAT2 2022 admit cards

The GATE 2022 exams will begin on February 5, 2022 and will continue till February 13, 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. The GATE 2022 is administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur this year.