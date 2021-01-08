  • Home
  • Education
  • “Postpone GATE 2021" Demand Students; IIT Bombay To Release Admit Card Today

“Postpone GATE 2021" Demand Students; IIT Bombay To Release Admit Card Today

While IIT Bombay is set to release the GATE 2021 admit card today, students are asking for a postponement of the exam.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 12:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Direct Link And How To Download
GATE 2021 Application: Last Day To Change Exam Centre Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021 Application: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow At Gate.iitb.ac.in
GATE 2021 Schedule Released At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link
GATE 2021: Last Day To Amend Application At Gate.iitb.ac.in
IIT Bombay Reopens GATE 2021 Application Correction Window; Modify Details Till November 23
“Postpone GATE 2021
“Postpone GATE 2021" Demand Students; IIT Bombay To Release Admit Card Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the admit card of GATE 2021 and the exam is scheduled to take place in February. Many students who will appear in the exam have demanded postponement, arguing that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in their preparations. Students have said that GATE 2021 should be delayed as many national level entrance exams have been postponed and GATE should not be an exception.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), as per the official schedule, will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 in two sessions -- from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards will be available today at gate.iitb.ac.in. Results will be announced on March 22.

“It is once in a lifetime opportunity @GATE2021_IITB..We cannot keep wasting our years.. Anybody hearing us?” a Twitter user asked.

“While you are taking under consideration all the national level exams and the trouble and hardships students are going through.. Why is GATE 2021 an exception?” the user asked Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and IIT Bombay with #postponegate2021.

“This pandemic is hectic on all of us, please postpone gate sir,” one student asked the Education Minister.

“We are graduates but we are students too we have also faced difficulties due to pandemic

We need more time for our preparation please POSTPONE #GATE2021 or at least give us multiple attempts like JEE students this year. Please save our preparation this year,” another student said.

“Every exam of national importance have been postponed or relaxed in some form, what's so different about GATE? Is it not relevant enough? Please postpone GATE 2021 by at least a month or two,” another student said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News GATE admit card Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Aspirants Welcome Waiver Of 75% Eligibility Criteria
JEE Aspirants Welcome Waiver Of 75% Eligibility Criteria
GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Direct Link And How To Download
GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Direct Link And How To Download
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
High Court Asks Odisha Government To Accept Fee Waiver Slab For Private Schools
High Court Asks Odisha Government To Accept Fee Waiver Slab For Private Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................