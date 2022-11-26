Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 in Telangana

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) exam will be held in four new cities in Telangana- Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda, as informed by GATE-JAM 2023 Chairman Rayala Suresh Kumar. "With the approval of our director and GATE committee, we opened the following new cities for GATE 2023 exam in Telangana region to facilitate the students. These cities come under IIT Madras and IISc zone," GATE-JAM 2023 chairman in a letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 from the existing seven towns in Telangana. GATE exam was earlier held in Nizamabad, Suryapet, Khammam, Kodad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad. ALSO READ | GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted on 29 papers and for a total of 100 marks. The paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be released on March 16, candidates can download scorecard on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.