GATE 2023: Telangana Gets Four New Exam Cities

GATE 2023: The four new cities added in Telangana are- Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda. GATE will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 7:53 pm IST

GATE 2023: Telangana Gets Four New Exam Cities
GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 in Telangana
GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) exam will be held in four new cities in Telangana- Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda, as informed by GATE-JAM 2023 Chairman Rayala Suresh Kumar. "With the approval of our director and GATE committee, we opened the following new cities for GATE 2023 exam in Telangana region to facilitate the students. These cities come under IIT Madras and IISc zone," GATE-JAM 2023 chairman in a letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 from the existing seven towns in Telangana. GATE exam was earlier held in Nizamabad, Suryapet, Khammam, Kodad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad. ALSO READ | GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted on 29 papers and for a total of 100 marks. The paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be released on March 16, candidates can download scorecard on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
