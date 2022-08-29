GATE 2023: Registrations To Start Tomorrow, List Of Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2023

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will start the application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, August 30. Aspiring candidates can register online from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2023 registration portal will remain open till September 30. The candidates can register for the GATE 2023 examination by providing basic details which include the candidate's name, qualifications, contact number and e-mail ID and documents as required.

The last date for GATE 2023 registration with late fee is October 7, 2022. Candidates should note that their name in the application form must exactly be the same as that in the valid photo ID, which the candidate must have to produce in original while appearing for GATE 2023 examination at the centre. The candidates are required to keep the following documents ready while filling the GATE application form 2023 online.

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Valid photo ID proof

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates GATE 2023 application start date August 30, 2022 Closing date of regular online application process September 30, 2022 Closing date of extended online application process October 7, 2022 Modifications in GATE 2023 application November 4 - 11, 2022 Availability of GATE admit cards for download January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 examinations February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidate who is pursuing in the last year of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed any degree programme is eligible to appear for GATE 2023. Also, there is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2023 examination.

GATE 2023 Application Fee

Category Application Fee (without late fee) Application Fee (with late fee) Female candidates Rs 850 Rs 1,350 SC, ST, PwD candidates Rs 850 Rs 1,350 All other candidates Rs 1,700 Rs 2,200

GATE Application Form 2023: How To Register