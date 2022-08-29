GATE 2023: Registrations To Start Tomorrow, List Of Documents Required
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will start the application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, August 30.
GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will start the application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, August 30. Aspiring candidates can register online from the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2023 registration portal will remain open till September 30. The candidates can register for the GATE 2023 examination by providing basic details which include the candidate's name, qualifications, contact number and e-mail ID and documents as required.
The last date for GATE 2023 registration with late fee is October 7, 2022. Candidates should note that their name in the application form must exactly be the same as that in the valid photo ID, which the candidate must have to produce in original while appearing for GATE 2023 examination at the centre. The candidates are required to keep the following documents ready while filling the GATE application form 2023 online.
- Candidate's photograph
- Candidate's signature
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Valid photo ID proof
GATE 2023: Important Dates
Events
Dates
GATE 2023 application start date
August 30, 2022
Closing date of regular online application process
September 30, 2022
Closing date of extended online application process
October 7, 2022
Modifications in GATE 2023 application
November 4 - 11, 2022
Availability of GATE admit cards for download
January 3, 2023
GATE 2023 examinations
February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023
GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidate who is pursuing in the last year of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed any degree programme is eligible to appear for GATE 2023. Also, there is no age limit to appear for the GATE 2023 examination.
GATE 2023 Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee (without late fee)
|Application Fee (with late fee)
|Female candidates
|Rs 850
|Rs 1,350
|SC, ST, PwD candidates
|Rs 850
|Rs 1,350
|All other candidates
|Rs 1,700
|Rs 2,200
GATE Application Form 2023: How To Register
- Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Click on the 'Login' tab and generate a new user ID and password
- Login with the generated User ID and password and fill up the GATE application form
- Cross check details and upload scanned images of required documents
- Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
- Take a printout of your GATE 2023 application form for future reference.