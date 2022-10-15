GATE 2023: Registrations With Late Fee Extended Till October 16

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 9:16 am IST

GATE 2023 application deadline extended

GATE 2023 Application Form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates can now register for GATE 2023 examination with the payment of late fee till October 16. Earlier the last date to fill online application form was October 14, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for GATE 2023 can fill the application form with a late fee of Rs 500 on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 is slated to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 examination will be held for 29 papers. Aspirants are allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023. IIT Kanpur is providing 82 combinations of papers. The candidates opting to appear in two subject papers must have a primary choice of paper as their default choice, while the second choice of paper should be from the pre-defined two paper combination list.

The candidate who is pursuing in the final year of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam. Candidates with BDS, BVSc and BSc (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry) degrees can also appear for the exam. General category candidates and foreign nationals are required to pay an application fee (including late fee) of Rs 2,200 per paper. Female, SC, ST and PwD category candidates need to pay an application fee (including late fee) of Rs 1,350.

GATE 2023: List Of Documents Required

  • Candidate's photograph
  • Candidate's signature
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Valid photo ID proof

Steps To Fill GATE 2023 Application Form

  • For fresh registration, candidates need to visit the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Hit the 'Login' tab and generate a new user ID and password
  • Re-login with the generated credentials and fill up the GATE application form
  • Cross verify details and upload scanned images of required documents
  • Submit the application fee and download the confirmation page
  • Take a printout of your GATE 2023 application form for future reference.

Direct Link: GATE 2023 Application Form

