GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today

GATE registration 2023 application without late fee last date today

The registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will get over today, October 4, 2022. Applicants seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government can register online and submit the GATE 2023 application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Although the last date without the payment of late fee is today, the GATE registration 2023 will be available till a later date with the payment of late fee.

As per the GATE 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates who have already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts will be eligible to register online for GATE 2023 exam. Also applicants who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce, an official GATE statement said.

GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps

Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2023 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2023 registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2023 Submit the GATE 2022 application form

The organising institute this year, IIT Kanpur, will conduct GATE 2023 examination on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE 2023 will be held in 29 papers including in subjects Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Students can choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.