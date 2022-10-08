  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Begins, Steps To Apply

GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Begins, Steps To Apply

GATE 2023 Registration: The candidates can apply for GATE 2023 with late fee of Rs 1,350 per paper till October 14

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 10:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Today Without Late Fee
GATE 2023 Registration Link Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Subjects, Paper Combinations
GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says
GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee
GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Reminder Notice On Application Deadline, Important Instructions For Candidates
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Begins, Steps To Apply
GATE 2023 registration will be closed at gate.iitk.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GATE 2023 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process has been closed, the candidates who have not applied for GATE 2023, can register with late fees till October 14. The candidates have to pay now late fee of Rs 1,350 per paper which was Rs 850 per paper earlier. ALSO READ | GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

The SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay Rs 1350 per paper, and for foreign nationals, the application fee is Rs 2,200. The candidates who want to apply for the GATE 2023 can visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2023: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in
  2. Click on the application process link
  3. Register using name, date of birth, address
  4. Upload important documents
  5. Pay application fee
  6. Click on submit
  7. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The documents required to be uploaded to apply for GATE 2023 are- applicant's name, birth date, mobile number, parent's name, aadhar card, PAN card, other details. GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The GATE 2023 paper will consist of three types of questions- multiple choice Questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The exam will be held in 29 papers including subjects- Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE login
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Extended, Here's Last Date To Apply
KCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Process Extended, Here's Last Date To Apply
BR Ambedkar University Delhi Commences PG Admission 2022 Through CUET
BR Ambedkar University Delhi Commences PG Admission 2022 Through CUET
JoSAA Announces Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Direct Link
JoSAA Announces Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022; Direct Link
Can't Qualify In NEET UG 2022; List Of Countries To Pursue Medical Studies Abroad
Can't Qualify In NEET UG 2022; List Of Countries To Pursue Medical Studies Abroad
Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here
Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................