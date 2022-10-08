GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Begins, Steps To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2023 registration will be closed at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process has been closed, the candidates who have not applied for GATE 2023, can register with late fees till October 14. The candidates have to pay now late fee of Rs 1,350 per paper which was Rs 850 per paper earlier. ALSO READ | GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says

The SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay Rs 1350 per paper, and for foreign nationals, the application fee is Rs 2,200. The candidates who want to apply for the GATE 2023 can visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2023: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in Click on the application process link Register using name, date of birth, address Upload important documents Pay application fee Click on submit Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The documents required to be uploaded to apply for GATE 2023 are- applicant's name, birth date, mobile number, parent's name, aadhar card, PAN card, other details. GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The GATE 2023 paper will consist of three types of questions- multiple choice Questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The exam will be held in 29 papers including subjects- Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.