GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says

GATE 2023 application form scrutiny process at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process is underway. Aspiring candidates can register for GATE 2023 examination till October 7. The candidates who have already registered for the GATE 2023 examinations, their applications are under scrutiny process. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is authorised to conduct the scrutiny process to verify the candidate's details and notify them about any omission or error in the GATE application form. The candidates will be given sufficient time to rectify the errors in their GATE 2023 applications.

In a reply to a candidate's concern over the long time taken by the institute in the scrutiny process, the IIT Kanpur tweeted, "Dear Candidate, as informed earlier, scrutiny takes some time as there are lakhs of applications. If any more defects are found in your application, you will be informed and given sufficient time to rectify the defect. This process is not related to application deadline."

Dear Candidate, as informed earlier ,Scrutiny takes some time as there are lakhs of applications. If any more defects are found in your application, you will be informed and given sufficient time to rectify the defect. This process is not related to application deadline. — GATE 2023 (@AboutGATE2023) October 4, 2022

The GATE 2023 application deadline has been extended twice in a row. The initial last date to fill GATE 2023 application form without paying any late fee was September 30 which was later extended to October 4. The candidates can now fill the online application by October 7. The official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in is hosting the GATE 2023 registrations.

The GATE 2023 examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 online in computer based test (CBT) mode. The GATE question paper pattern will include three types of questions -- multiple choice Questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The GATE 2023 score card will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.