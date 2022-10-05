  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says

GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says

IIT Kanpur is conducting the scrutiny process to verify the candidate's details and notify them about any omission or error in the GATE application form.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 5:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee
GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Reminder Notice On Application Deadline, Important Instructions For Candidates
GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply By October 4
Last Date To Apply For GATE 2023 Today; Registration Steps, Direct Link
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says
GATE 2023 application form scrutiny process at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process is underway. Aspiring candidates can register for GATE 2023 examination till October 7. The candidates who have already registered for the GATE 2023 examinations, their applications are under scrutiny process. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is authorised to conduct the scrutiny process to verify the candidate's details and notify them about any omission or error in the GATE application form. The candidates will be given sufficient time to rectify the errors in their GATE 2023 applications.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

In a reply to a candidate's concern over the long time taken by the institute in the scrutiny process, the IIT Kanpur tweeted, "Dear Candidate, as informed earlier, scrutiny takes some time as there are lakhs of applications. If any more defects are found in your application, you will be informed and given sufficient time to rectify the defect. This process is not related to application deadline."

The GATE 2023 application deadline has been extended twice in a row. The initial last date to fill GATE 2023 application form without paying any late fee was September 30 which was later extended to October 4. The candidates can now fill the online application by October 7. The official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in is hosting the GATE 2023 registrations.

The GATE 2023 examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 online in computer based test (CBT) mode. The GATE question paper pattern will include three types of questions -- multiple choice Questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The GATE 2023 score card will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE last date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year
IIT Delhi Set For Complete Curriculum Revamp After Over A Decade, Forms Expert Panel
IIT Delhi Set For Complete Curriculum Revamp After Over A Decade, Forms Expert Panel
MBA Admission: Entrance Exams Other Than CAT, Management Aspirants Can Consider
MBA Admission: Entrance Exams Other Than CAT, Management Aspirants Can Consider
CSAB 2022: Know What Is NIT+ System; How It Is Different From JoSAA Counselling
CSAB 2022: Know What Is NIT+ System; How It Is Different From JoSAA Counselling
DU SOL Admission 2022: Application For UG, PG Courses At Delhi University's School of Open Learning Begins
DU SOL Admission 2022: Application For UG, PG Courses At Delhi University's School of Open Learning Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................