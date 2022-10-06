  • Home
GATE 2023 Registration Link Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Subjects, Paper Combinations

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 1:10 pm IST

Candidates can now apply online for the GATE 2023 exam through the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.
GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam application registration link is currently active and will remain open till October 7, 2022. Earlier the registration deadline was October 4 and before that September 30. The deadline for the GATE application without a late fee got extended twice. Candidates can now apply online for the exam through the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 syllabus has two sections - General Aptitude (GA) and candidates selected subjects. The General Aptitude section which carries a weightage of 15 per cent marks is common and is required to appear by all. The remaining 85 per cent weightage is for the candidates preferred subjects.

IIT Kanpur will conduct two paper combinations for the GATE 2023 exam for a total of 29 papers. Candidates can appear in one or both papers of the GATE examination. Candidates may select one primary and one secondary paper. A candidate, however, can only choose the second paper from the pre-defined 'Two Paper Combination' list.

Code of the First (Primary) Paper

Codes of Papers Allowed as The Second Paper

Code of the First (Primary) Paper

Codes of Papers Allowed as The Second Paper

AE

CE, ME, XE

GG

GE

AG

CE

IN

BM, EC, EE, ME

AR

CE, GE

MA

CS, PH, ST

BM

BT, IN

ME

AE, IN, NM, PI, XE

BT

BM, XL

MT

XE

CE

AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE

NM

CE, ME

CH

ES, PE, XE

PE

CH

CS

EC, GE, MA, PH, ST

PH

CS, EC, EE, MA, XE

CY

XE, XL

PI

ME, XE

EC

CS, EE, IN, PH

ST

CS, MA, XH

EE

EC, IN, PH

XE

AE, CE, CH, CY, ME, MT, PH, PI

ES

CE, CH, GE

XH

ST

EY

XL

XL

BT, CY, EY

GE

AR, CE, CS, ES, GG




