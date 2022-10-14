GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2023 registration window open with late fee till today.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window with a late fee today midnight, October 14, 2022. Candidates who belong to the General category and foreign nationals need to pay a late fee of Rs 2,200 per paper. While female, Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,350.

The GATE 2023 application fee needs to be paid only in online mode. If a candidate wants to appear for two papers, the fees must be paid twice that of the fees for a single paper. The online registration link for the GATE 2023 exam is available on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023: Step To Register Online