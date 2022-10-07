GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Today Without Late Fee

GATE 2023 last date for application is today

The last date for registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is today, October 7. Candidates can register online and submit the GATE 2023 application form at gate.iitk.ac.in. Although the GATE 2023 registration last date is today, candidates will have the provision to apply by October 14 with the payment of late fee.

As per the GATE 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates who have already completed, or are enrolled in the third year of their undergraduate programme from any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts will be eligible to register online for GATE 2023 exam.

GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps

Go to gate.iitk.ac.in Fill and complete the registration process from the apply online link Fill the GATE 2023 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2023 registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2023 Submit the GATE 2022 application form

IIT Kanpur will conduct GATE 2023 examination between February 4 and February 12. GATE 2023 will be conducted in 29 papers this session including in subjects Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.