GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points

GATE form last date 2023 is September 30

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window will close on September 30. Candidates will be able to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising GATE 2023. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers.Students can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.

Each GATE 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Application Steps

Visit gate.iitk.ac.in On the Homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2023 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2023 Submit the GATE 2023 application form

The applicants can choose upto three exam cities from the list of exam city centres. However, all three choices must be from the same GATE 2023 zone. After the GATE 2023 application portal closes on September 30, candidates will be allowed to rectify the errors in the registration form till October 20.