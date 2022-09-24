  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points

GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points

Candidates will be able to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising GATE 2023.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 24, 2022 12:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here
GATE 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply
GATE 2023 Application To Start Today; Details Here
GATE 2023: Registrations To Start Tomorrow, List Of Documents Required
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
GATE 2023 Registration To Begin Soon; Check Detailed Schedule Here
GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points
GATE form last date 2023 is September 30
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window will close on September 30. Candidates will be able to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising GATE 2023. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers.Students can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

Each GATE 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Application Steps

  1. Visit gate.iitk.ac.in
  2. On the Homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab and complete the registration process
  3. Fill GATE 2023 application form
  4. Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
  5. Pay GATE registration fee
  6. Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
  7. Submit the GATE 2023 application form

The applicants can choose upto three exam cities from the list of exam city centres. However, all three choices must be from the same GATE 2023 zone. After the GATE 2023 application portal closes on September 30, candidates will be allowed to rectify the errors in the registration form till October 20.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Cabinet Decides To Increase Medical Seats For Communities Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status
Assam Cabinet Decides To Increase Medical Seats For Communities Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges
CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out At Cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out At Cuet.nta.nic.in
High Number Of Vacant Posts Of Principals, Dropout Rate: NCPCR On Delhi Government Schools
High Number Of Vacant Posts Of Principals, Dropout Rate: NCPCR On Delhi Government Schools
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................