GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process

GATE 2023: Candidates can apply online for the GATE 2023 exam till tomorrow. The team is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 6:10 pm IST

Candidates can also apply for the exam till October 7 by paying a late fee.
GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the GATE 2023 exam through the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. However, students can also apply for the exam till October 7 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. To be eligible for the exam candidates need to complete any undergraduate degree programme in any of the streams.

GATE 2023 Registration Key Points

  • Candidates have to register and fill out the application via online mode only at GATE 2023 website.
  • Candidates at first need to visit the official website, register with the required details and then go ahead with the application form filling process.
  • Candidates should enter all the correct details in the specified fields.
  • Candidates during the GATE 2023 registration process need to submit some of the important documents which include photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.
  • It is mandatory for candidates to pay the registration processing fee.
  • The payment of application fees is through electronic mode. If a candidate wishes to appear for two papers, the fees to be paid by the candidate will be twice of that mentioned for a single paper.
  • Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the application form as they may require it for further processing.
