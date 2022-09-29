GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can also apply for the exam till October 7 by paying a late fee.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the GATE 2023 exam through the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. However, students can also apply for the exam till October 7 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. To be eligible for the exam candidates need to complete any undergraduate degree programme in any of the streams.

GATE 2023 Registration Key Points