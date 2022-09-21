GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Check the GATE 2023 eligibility criteria and syllabus.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is currently accepting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam. Candidates can register online for the GATE 2023 exam till October 7, 2022. To register for GATE candidates need to visit the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The candidates need to submit some important documents at the time of the GATE 2023 registration process like photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who are currently studying in the third year or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed any government-approved degree programme in any of the streams- Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts are eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted for 29 papers. The GATE syllabus is divided into two parts- General Aptitude and Core Discipline. The General Aptitude section is common in all GATE 2023 syllabus with a weightage of 15 per cent marks. While the remaining 85 per cent weightage is for topics from Core Discipline.