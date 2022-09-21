  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here

GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 7:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply
GATE 2023 Application To Start Today; Details Here
GATE 2023: Registrations To Start Tomorrow, List Of Documents Required
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
GATE 2023 Registration To Begin Soon; Check Detailed Schedule Here
IIT Madras, NPTEL Offer Free Coaching For GATE Aspirants
GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here
Check the GATE 2023 eligibility criteria and syllabus.
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is currently accepting applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam. Candidates can register online for the GATE 2023 exam till October 7, 2022. To register for GATE candidates need to visit the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The candidates need to submit some important documents at the time of the GATE 2023 registration process like photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

Candidates who are currently studying in the third year or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed any government-approved degree programme in any of the streams- Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts are eligible for appearing in the GATE 2023 exam.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted for 29 papers. The GATE syllabus is divided into two parts- General Aptitude and Core Discipline. The General Aptitude section is common in all GATE 2023 syllabus with a weightage of 15 per cent marks. While the remaining 85 per cent weightage is for topics from Core Discipline.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU MBA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Checklist Here
IGNOU MBA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Checklist Here
Karnataka Assembly Okays Setting Up Of New Universities In Seven Districts
Karnataka Assembly Okays Setting Up Of New Universities In Seven Districts
NEET UG 2022: Course Options Other Than MBBS For Low Rank In NEET
NEET UG 2022: Course Options Other Than MBBS For Low Rank In NEET
St Stephen's College Will Have To Follow Government Rules For Admission: Delhi University
St Stephen's College Will Have To Follow Government Rules For Admission: Delhi University
AP RCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Exam Schedule
AP RCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Exam Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................