GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee

GATE 2023 application form last date extended

The application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has been extended again. Now the candidates will get another three days' time to register online for GATE 2023. The GATE 2023 registration will now get over on October 7. The gate.iitkgp.ac.in website is hosting the GATE 2023 application form.

“The deadline for Regular Registration is extended till 07th Oct. 2022 (Without Late Fee),” a statement on the GATE 2023 website read.

Applicants who have already completed an undergraduate degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts will be eligible to register online for GATE 2023 exam. IIT Kanpur is organising GATE 2023 this year. GATE 2023 examination has been scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE 2023 will be conducted in 29 papers including in subjects Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Students can also choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps