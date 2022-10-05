  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee

GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee

GATE 2023 Registration Form: The GATE 2023 registration will now get over on October 7. The gate.iitkgp.ac.in website is hosting the GATE 2023 application form.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2022 11:26 am IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Reminder Notice On Application Deadline, Important Instructions For Candidates
GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply By October 4
Last Date To Apply For GATE 2023 Today; Registration Steps, Direct Link
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
GATE 2023 Registration To Close Soon At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps To Apply
GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee
GATE 2023 application form last date extended
New Delhi:

The application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has been extended again. Now the candidates will get another three days' time to register online for GATE 2023. The GATE 2023 registration will now get over on October 7. The gate.iitkgp.ac.in website is hosting the GATE 2023 application form.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

“The deadline for Regular Registration is extended till 07th Oct. 2022 (Without Late Fee),” a statement on the GATE 2023 website read.

Applicants who have already completed an undergraduate degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts will be eligible to register online for GATE 2023 exam. IIT Kanpur is organising GATE 2023 this year. GATE 2023 examination has been scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE 2023 will be conducted in 29 papers including in subjects Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Students can also choose the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps

  1. Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. On the apply online link, click and complete the GATE 2023 registration process
  3. Fill the GATE application form 2023
  4. Upload documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
  5. Pay GATE 2023 registration fee
  6. Preview and submit the filled GATE application form 2023
Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
World Teachers’ Day 2022: Know Why It Is Observed On October 5; Theme This Year
World Teachers’ Day 2022: Know Why It Is Observed On October 5; Theme This Year
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today; Round-1 Allotment Result Tomorrow
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today; Round-1 Allotment Result Tomorrow
DU SOL Registration For Newly Launched UG Courses Start Today; Admission Through Class 12 Marks
DU SOL Registration For Newly Launched UG Courses Start Today; Admission Through Class 12 Marks
Mahatma Gandhi-Founded Gujarat Vidyapith To Invite Governor Devvrat To Take Over As Chancellor
Mahatma Gandhi-Founded Gujarat Vidyapith To Invite Governor Devvrat To Take Over As Chancellor
FMGE December 2022 Application Correction To Begin Tomorrow
FMGE December 2022 Application Correction To Begin Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................