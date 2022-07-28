GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2023 application process will commence from August 30. Students who want to apply for the GATE 2022 can visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application portal for GATE 2022 will be closed on September 30.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. GATE 2023 admit card will be available to download on the website- gate.iitk.ac.in from January 3. The candidates can download the GATE 2023 hall ticket using roll number, date of birth.

To apply for GATE 2023, candidates need to click on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. On the home page, enter the log-in credentials- Enrollment ID and Password and click on Submit. Fill the details as mentioned and upload scanned documents. Now, pay the GATE 2022 application fees and click on submit. Save the GATE 2022 application form, download it, and take a print out for future references.

GATE 2023 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in twenty-nine subject areas. "The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible," the notification mentioned.

GATE 2023 exam schedule is available on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in, the candidates can check details on GATE exam 2022 there.