  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Registration To Close Soon At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps To Apply

GATE 2023 Registration To Close Soon At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps To Apply

GATE Registration 2023: The candidates can apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in, the closing date of the extended online application process is October 7. GATE 2023 will commence from February 4

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 9:48 am IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration Ends On September 30; Application Steps, Key Points
GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here
GATE 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply
GATE 2023 Application To Start Today; Details Here
GATE 2023: Registrations To Start Tomorrow, List Of Documents Required
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
GATE 2023 Registration To Close Soon At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps To Apply
The closing date of the extended online application process is October 7
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process on Friday, September 30. The candidates can apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in, the closing date of the extended online application process is October 7.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

At the time of applying for GATE 2023, the candidates need to submit important documents such as photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.

GATE 2023: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
  2. Click on "Apply Online” on the homepage
  3. Enter the required details
  4. Upload the required documents, scanned photograph and scanned signature
  5. Pay GATE 2023 application fee and click on submit
  6. Download, and take a printout for further reference.

GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. GATE exam 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) consist of 15 marks and rest of the paper cover 85 marks. Students can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Announces RPVT 2022 Result
Rajasthan University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Announces RPVT 2022 Result
West Bengal Board Madhyamik 10th Exam 2023 From February 23, Check Schedule
West Bengal Board Madhyamik 10th Exam 2023 From February 23, Check Schedule
Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao Announces Several Measures For Betterment Of RGUKT University Basara
Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao Announces Several Measures For Betterment Of RGUKT University Basara
CUET 2022 Result (OUT) Live: NTA CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, College Predictor, Admission
Live | CUET 2022 Result (OUT) Live: NTA CUET PG Scorecard At Cuet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, College Predictor, Admission
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Till October 8
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Till October 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................