GATE 2023 Registration To Close Soon At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com The closing date of the extended online application process is October 7

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process on Friday, September 30. The candidates can apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in, the closing date of the extended online application process is October 7.

At the time of applying for GATE 2023, the candidates need to submit important documents such as photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.

GATE 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in Click on "Apply Online” on the homepage Enter the required details Upload the required documents, scanned photograph and scanned signature Pay GATE 2023 application fee and click on submit Download, and take a printout for further reference.

GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. GATE exam 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) consist of 15 marks and rest of the paper cover 85 marks. Students can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.