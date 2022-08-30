  • Home
GATE 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, August 30.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 11:23 pm IST

GATE 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply
GATE Application Form 2023

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, August 30. The candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 examination in online mode through the official website of GATE-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to submit the GATE 2023 application form is September 30. The closing date of the extended online application process is October 7. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

The candidates need to submit some important documents at the time of the GATE 2023 registration process like photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity. To be eligible for the GATE 2023 exam candidates need to complete their bachelors or should be in the final year of their bachelors degree. Candidates who have completed studies from any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts are also eligible to appear.

GATE 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

  • Click on the “Apply Online” on the homepage

  • Register by filling in all the required details.

  • Fill GATE 2023 application form by uploading the required documents, scanned photograph and scanned signature.

  • Pay the GATE 2023 application fee and click on submit.

  • Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

GATE 2023 Registration: Direct Link

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
