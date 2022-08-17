  • Home
The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 7:21 pm IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

GATE 2023 Registration To Begin Soon; Check Detailed Schedule Here
GATE 2023 Registration To Begin From August 30
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination in the month of February 2023. The online registration window for the GATE exam will be open from August 30. Students who want to apply for the GATE 2023 examination can visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The online registration portal will remain open till September 30. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

The important documents required at the time of applying for the GATE 2023 exam are candidate's photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.

Students who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any bachelors degree program or have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts are eligible to appear in the GATE 2023 exam.

As per the GATE 2023 syllabus, the exam will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. However, candidates need to select the second paper from the pre-defined "Two Paper Combination List" which will be released on the official website soon.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Online application process opens

August 30, 2022

Closing date of regular online application process

September 30, 2022

Closing date of extended online application process

October 7, 2022

Modifications in GATE 2023 application

November 4 - 11, 2022

Availability of GATE admit cards for download

January 3, 2023

GATE 2023 examinations

February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023

Candidate's response available in application portal

February 15, 2023

Answer keys available on application portal

February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys

February 22 - 25, 2023

Announcement of results for GATE 2023

March 16, 2023

Availability of score card for download by candidates

March 21, 2023

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
