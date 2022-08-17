GATE 2023 Registration To Begin Soon; Check Detailed Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2023 Registration To Begin From August 30

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 examination in the month of February 2023. The online registration window for the GATE exam will be open from August 30. Students who want to apply for the GATE 2023 examination can visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The online registration portal will remain open till September 30. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: Preparing for GATE? Here are best tips by Experts, Check Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

The important documents required at the time of applying for the GATE 2023 exam are candidate's photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.

Students who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any bachelors degree program or have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts are eligible to appear in the GATE 2023 exam.

As per the GATE 2023 syllabus, the exam will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. However, candidates need to select the second paper from the pre-defined "Two Paper Combination List" which will be released on the official website soon.

GATE 2023: Important Dates