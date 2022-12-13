  • Home
GATE 2023 Mock Test Links From Last Year Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 mock test links have been made activated for the 23 papers. As per GATE 2023 exam date, GATE will be held between February 4 and February 12, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 1:22 pm IST

GATE 2023 mock test links active
New Delhi:

The mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 have been made active. The GATE 2023 organising body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has made the mock test links from last year available at the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 mock tests will let a candidate know the exam pattern, select the correct answers to the GATE 2023 questions, save the correct answers and submit the online GATE exam. As per GATE 2023 exam date, GATE will be held between February 4 and February 12, 2023.

While releasing the GATE 2023 mock test links, IIT Kanpur said: “Dear GATE 2023 Candidates, please select any of the papers below to open the GATE paper from last year (2022). Please note that the exam environment is very similar to what you will experience during the actual exam (GATE 2023). However, there may be certain changes in the final version of the exam. Also, some of the features may not be enabled in the current links.”

GATE 2023 will be held for 23 papers including six from the Humanities and Social Sciences background.

GATE 2023 Mock Test: Direct Link

Earlier on December 7, IIT Kanpur issued guidelines for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwD) candidates registered for the GATE 2023 exams. The institute has stated in the guidelines that the facility of scribe, reader or lab assistant will be provided to candidates who have a benchmark disability of not less than 40 per cent impairment irrespective of the type of disability.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
