GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 live interactive session for Engineering aspirants has commenced today, November 21. The subject-wise live mentoring schedule is available on the official website-- gate.nptel.ac.in. The free live interactive session is going to be conducted where a course team member will explain some sample problems, and methods to solve them- that will help aspirants to crack the GATE exam.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) GATE is a joint initiative of the IITs and IISc. The announcement for GATE 2023 free live interactive session was made by the NPTEL on November 18 through its official Twitter handle. “Attention GATE Aspirants!! We have a special announcement just for @nptelindia is back with the GATE 2023 live mentoring sessions.. Free Live sessions to start from this Monday (21st Nov 2022),” reads the tweet.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 for 29 papers. There are 82 combinations of papers are available this year. Candidates who have applied in subject-combinations available for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurigial Engineering, Chemistry, Mathematics and Instrumentation Engineering can attend the interactive live session being organised by NPTEL to clear their doubts and to ace the exam with good score.