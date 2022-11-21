  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here

GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 live interactive session for Engineering aspirants has commenced today, November 21.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 7:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes
GATE 2023: Application Form Correction From November 8; Check Steps To Edit
GATE 2023 Application Form Correction Dates Revised, To Open From November 8
GATE Exam 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here
GATE 2023 free live monitoring session
New Delhi:

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 live interactive session for Engineering aspirants has commenced today, November 21. The subject-wise live mentoring schedule is available on the official website-- gate.nptel.ac.in. The free live interactive session is going to be conducted where a course team member will explain some sample problems, and methods to solve them- that will help aspirants to crack the GATE exam.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss:  FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) GATE is a joint initiative of the IITs and IISc. The announcement for GATE 2023 free live interactive session was made by the NPTEL on November 18 through its official Twitter handle. “Attention GATE Aspirants!! We have a special announcement just for @nptelindia is back with the GATE 2023 live mentoring sessions.. Free Live sessions to start from this Monday (21st Nov 2022),” reads the tweet.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 for 29 papers. There are 82 combinations of papers are available this year. Candidates who have applied in subject-combinations available for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurigial Engineering, Chemistry, Mathematics and Instrumentation Engineering can attend the interactive live session being organised by NPTEL to clear their doubts and to ace the exam with good score.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PGET 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Tomorrow; Entry Pass Download Link Active At Kea.kar.nic.in
PGET 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Tomorrow; Entry Pass Download Link Active At Kea.kar.nic.in
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: State-Wise Updates On Board Exam Dates, Syllabus
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: State-Wise Updates On Board Exam Dates, Syllabus
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended; New Dates Here
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended; New Dates Here
CAT 2022: Know About IIM Normalisation Process; Percentile Score Calculator
CAT 2022: Know About IIM Normalisation Process; Percentile Score Calculator
.......................... Advertisement ..........................